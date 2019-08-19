UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Of Murder Case Convicted In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:09 PM

Two accused of murder case convicted in Khanewal

District and Sessions Judge Suhaib Ahmad Rumi on Monday handed down capital punishment and life term to two accused of a murder case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge Suhaib Ahmad Rumi on Monday handed down capital punishment and life term to two accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Shoukat Ali and Muhammad Rafiq had killed Muhammad Omar after subjecting him to torture in Chak Sultan Mahmood, Sarai Sadhu, tahsil Kabirwala.

Shoukat Ali was awarded death sentence while Muhammad Rafiq was awarded life imprisonment and both have been directed to pay Rs 200,000 each to the legal heirs of the victim.

However, eight other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

