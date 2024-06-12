Open Menu

Two Accused Of Murder, Facilitator Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two accused of murder, facilitator held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district police on Wednesday arrested two suspects involved in various incidents of murder along with automatic weapons.

During the police operation led by SHO M.R.S Jaber Khan, the alleged accused Abdullah resident of Nave Kalay was detained along with a AK-47 gun and dozens of cartridges. The accused had killed a person of the opposite party a few days ago.

A case of the incident was registered against him in Cantt police station.

Similarly, in another raid in the neighboring area of Taapi, an accused Amir Hamza resident of Jangalkhel, who was involved in the murder of a citizen, was arrested along with his accomplice.

The police recovered a pistol with cartridges from the possession of facilitator Nihal resident of Taapi.

The accused Amir Hamza was wanted to Jangal Khel police station in an incident of murder.

Both the arrested accused have been handed over to the investigating authorities of the respective police stations.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Amir Hamza From

Recent Stories

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

36 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

18 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

18 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

19 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

19 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

19 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan