Two Accused Of Murders, Facilitator Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested two suspects involved in various incidents of murder along with automatic weapons.
During the police operation led by SHO M.R.S Jaber Khan, the alleged accused Abdullah, a resident of Nave Kalay was detained along with a AK-47 gun and dozens of cartridges. The accused had killed a person of the opposite party a few days ago. A case of the incident was registered against him in Cantt police station.
Similarly, in another raid in the neighboring area of Taapi, an accused Amir Hamza resident of Jangalkhel, who was involved in the murder of a citizen, was arrested along with his accomplice.
The police recovered a pistol with cartridges from the possession of facilitator Nihal resident of Taapi.
The accused Amir Hamza was wanted at Jangal Khel police station in an incident of murder.
Both the arrested accused have been handed over to the investigating authorities of the respective police stations.
APP/slm
