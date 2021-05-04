Two accused of rape case convicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday handed down life imprisonment to two accused involved in rape of a 14-years old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50000 each on the accused, Ali Haider Sheikh and Muhammad Ramzan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshaid Mubarak announced the verdict on proving charges against the accused.

According to the prosecution, Ali Haider Sheikh and Muhammad Ramzan had raped a 14-year girl, who wascousin of one of the accused, three years ago.

Sabzazar police had registered a case against the accused in 2018.