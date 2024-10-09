Open Menu

Two Accused Of Raping Woman Arrested By Sumbal Police, SSIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Two accused of raping woman arrested by Sumbal Police, SSIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a significant action by the police teams of Sumbal Police Station and Special Sexual Investigation and Operations Unit (SSIOU), two accused of raping a woman were arrested on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, the victim, M, and a resident of G-12, Islamabad, filed a written complaint at the Parthana Sumbal police station.

She reported that Tahir Abbas had deceived her into believing that he could solve her personal problems through taweez (amulets) and spiritual guidance.

Using this pretense, Tahir Abbas, along with his accomplice, Taswar Abbas, took her to a room and allegedly raped her.

The female victim further stated that Tahir Abbas took advantage of her fears and convinced her to follow his instructions, which caused her significant mental distress

She added that several other women had also fallen victim to the accused's deceit in the name of black magic.

The Police spokesperson said that based on the victim’s complaint and the gravity of the situation, a case was registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sumbal police station team and the SSIOU team have arrested the accused by using scientific methods and human intelligence.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the accused will be presented before the court with concrete evidence, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that "women and children are a red line, and any individual involved in rape or violence will not escape the grip of the law."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Police Station Women Weight Court

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

13 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

13 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

13 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

13 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

13 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

13 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

13 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

13 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan