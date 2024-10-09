Two Accused Of Raping Woman Arrested By Sumbal Police, SSIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a significant action by the police teams of Sumbal Police Station and Special Sexual Investigation and Operations Unit (SSIOU), two accused of raping a woman were arrested on Wednesday.
According to a police statement, the victim, M, and a resident of G-12, Islamabad, filed a written complaint at the Parthana Sumbal police station.
She reported that Tahir Abbas had deceived her into believing that he could solve her personal problems through taweez (amulets) and spiritual guidance.
Using this pretense, Tahir Abbas, along with his accomplice, Taswar Abbas, took her to a room and allegedly raped her.
The female victim further stated that Tahir Abbas took advantage of her fears and convinced her to follow his instructions, which caused her significant mental distress
She added that several other women had also fallen victim to the accused's deceit in the name of black magic.
The Police spokesperson said that based on the victim’s complaint and the gravity of the situation, a case was registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Sumbal police station team and the SSIOU team have arrested the accused by using scientific methods and human intelligence.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the accused will be presented before the court with concrete evidence, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.
DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that "women and children are a red line, and any individual involved in rape or violence will not escape the grip of the law."
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes2 minutes ago
-
Railways to resume Jaffar Express operations by end of this week2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 44 kg drugs in five operations2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet body approves independent multiplayer market for power purchase, generation11 minutes ago
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes11 minutes ago
-
Shehroze makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000m11 minutes ago
-
Principal shot dead12 minutes ago
-
209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months12 minutes ago
-
Doli Roti: A unique culinary experience thrives in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed12 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 913 hours ago
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday13 hours ago