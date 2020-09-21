Two accused rapists caught

The police here arrested two accused rapists Subhan and Shah Zaid for criminally molesting local labourer Muhammad Arif's10 year old son in village Bal Shaahaan, Zafarwal tehsil near here a few days back

Inspector Fahad Bin Fida , SHO Zafarwal police station said that both the accused confessed their crime committed with the minor child when he was alone near a cattle barn.

SHO said that the victim child was in critical condition at a local hospital. He added that police sent the accused behind the bars after registering case against them.