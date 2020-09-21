UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Accused Rapists Caught

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:55 PM

Two accused rapists caught

The police here arrested two accused rapists Subhan and Shah Zaid for criminally molesting local labourer Muhammad Arif's10 year old son in village Bal Shaahaan, Zafarwal tehsil near here a few days back

NAROWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :-:The police here arrested two accused rapists Subhan and Shah Zaid for criminally molesting local labourer Muhammad Arif's10 year old son in village Bal Shaahaan, Zafarwal tehsil near here a few days back.

Inspector Fahad Bin Fida , SHO Zafarwal police station said that both the accused confessed their crime committed with the minor child when he was alone near a cattle barn.

SHO said that the victim child was in critical condition at a local hospital. He added that police sent the accused behind the bars after registering case against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

25 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

25 minutes ago

UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

28 minutes ago

UK public warned to get serious as Covid toll set ..

47 seconds ago

213 policemen transferred

49 seconds ago

Cotton Rates in pakistan today

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.