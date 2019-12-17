Two accused return Rs 20 mln as plea bargain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday accepted the plea bargain requests of two accused in Sindh Roshan Program reference, connected with fake accounts scam after they returned Rs 20.1 millions

The NAB prosecutor informed AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accepted the request of two directors of the company who got contract of Sindh Roshan Program.

The two directors of the said company included Muhammad Jafar and Aziz Tehseen had confessed the crime and returned the looted amount worth Rs 20.1 millions, it further added.

The prosecutor said that the company had been given contract of installing solar street lights with an amount of Rs 30.2 millions.

After this, the court accepted the plea bargain request of the two accused. It maybe mentioned that former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah had also beennominated in this case.