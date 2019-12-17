UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Return Rs 20 Mln As Plea Bargain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday accepted the plea bargain requests of two accused in Sindh Roshan Program reference, connected with fake accounts scam after they returned Rs 20.1 millions.

