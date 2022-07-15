Two Accused Robbers Booked Red-handed
Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 08:50 PM
The Defense police on Friday arrested two accused red-handed who are reportedly involved in a robbery
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Defense police on Friday arrested two accused red-handed who are reportedly involved in a robbery.
According to ASP Clifton Rana Dilawar, the accused were reportedly fleeing after snatching cash from a passerby near Abu Bakar Mosque. The police recovered Rs 85,500 cash and weapons from the accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Faisal and Asim.