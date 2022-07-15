Two accused robbers booked red-handed

The Defense police on Friday arrested two accused red-handed who are reportedly involved in a robbery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Defense police on Friday arrested two accused red-handed who are reportedly involved in a robbery.

According to ASP Clifton Rana Dilawar, the accused were reportedly fleeing after snatching cash from a passerby near Abu Bakar Mosque. The police recovered Rs 85,500 cash and weapons from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Faisal and Asim.