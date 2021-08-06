Two accused sent jail on judicial remand

A lower court of Islamabad on Friday sent two accused jail on judicial remand in case pertaining to molesting a student of Qauid e Azam University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Friday sent two accused jail on judicial remand in case pertaining to molesting a student of Qauid e Azam University.

The two accused including Ibrahim Khan and Mehmood Ashraf were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Mubashir Hassan.

The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the two accused for further investigation.

The court, however, rejected the request and sent the accused jail on judicial remand till August 20.