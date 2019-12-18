UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Sent To Prison On Judicial Remand In Separated Drug Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Local courts have sent two accused to jail on judicial remand in separated drug cases here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Local courts have sent two accused to jail on judicial remand in separated drug cases here on Wednesday.

The Civil Judge and the Judicial Magistrate No.10, has sent an accused Huzoor Bux Dahani Baloch s/o Saeed Khan to jail on judicial remand.

The accused was arrested by Fort Police from Bacha Khan Chowk and recovered 1030 grams of hashish from his possession while a case number 88/2019 under section C/9 was registered against the accused.

In another case the Civil Judge and the Judicial Magistrate No.

4 also granted judicial remand to an accused arrested for keeping 100 packets of health hazardous mainpuri by City Police.

The City Police also presented accused Azhar Ali s/o Sharafuddin Shaikh before Civl Judge and the Judicial Magistrate for remand.

The court after examining the case sent the accused to prison on judicial remand.

City Police team had arrested the accused during patrolling and recovered 100 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

A case number 138/2019 under sections 269, 270 and 337 - J was registered against the accused.

