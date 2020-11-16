UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Shot Dead At Sessions Court

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

Two accused were shot dead by their opponents on the premises of sessions court here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Two accused were shot dead by their opponents on the premises of sessions court here on Monday.

According to the police, two brothers -- Riasat Nazeer and Bilal Nazeer -- came to the sessions court in connection with a murder case hearing. Their opponent, identified as Kafeel, opened fire on them when they were sitting in Bakhshi Khana. Both died on-the-spot while the killer was arrested by the police.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Later, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan also visited the crime scene to get an update about the firing incident and review security arrangements.

He told the media that investigation was in progress as to how the killer reached session courts Bakhshi Khana along with weapons, adding that strict action would be taken against those policemen found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani also took notice of the incident and sought a report from DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan.

