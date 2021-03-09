UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Wanted In Murder Case Arrested In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Two accused of a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian police station were arrested during a raid conducted in Kotli Sattian area.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) conducted a raid and managed to arrest two including prime accused namely Oan Shah and Raza Hussain.

The accused were allegedly involved in a murder of Saftain Haider Shah and injuring his brother namely Mulazim Hussain Shah when they opened fire on the victims over old enmity at Sayla Syedan area in Kotli Sattian police jurisdiction. Police recovered weapons from their possession.

He said, police were making efforts to net other accused involved in the murder case.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar appreciated performance of Kotli Sattian police and directed the police officers to continue operation against lawbreakers.

