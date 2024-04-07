Two Accused Wanted In Murder Cases Arrested From Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has accelerated the crackdown against fugitives and proclaimed offenders residing abroad, in continuation of which, two dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in murder incidents have been arrested from Dubai.
As per details, first proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffar had killed two citizens in Sadar police station, Dera Ghazi Khan in 2022, while in 2019, Muhammad Faisal killed a citizen in Mandi Bahauddin. A police team under the leadership of Inspector Khalid Nawaz Warya reached Lahore Airport on Sunday evening after extraditing both criminals from Dubai.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that the arrest of the two proclaimed offenders was made possible by the coordination of Punjab Police, Interpol and Dubai Police. This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 28.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the Special Operations Cell Gujranwala police team for arresting the A category proclaimed offenders. He said that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process. He directed that with more effective coordination with FIA, Interpol and other agencies, more fugitives should be arrested and extradited to Pakistan and brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders complete treatment of boy10 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered20 minutes ago
-
Restoration of law, order top priority of Sindh govt: Nasir Shah1 hour ago
-
Int’l Conference on Food: Over 27 % world population face food shortage1 hour ago
-
91 police officials promoted1 hour ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Shawwal moon on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Bangles seller over the moon as Eid shopping reaches to peak in KP1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab's message on occasion of World Health Day1 hour ago
-
Security forces gunned down two terrorists in N. Waziristan1 hour ago
-
India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ stance through military force: APHC-AJK1 hour ago
-
Islamabad police urges residents to prioritize safety measures ahead of Eid travels1 hour ago
-
Abdullah Gul, Chinese envoy discuss growing Indian terrorism in Pakistan1 hour ago