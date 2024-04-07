Two accused wanted in murder cases arrested from Dubai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has accelerated the crackdown against fugitives and proclaimed offenders residing abroad, in continuation of which, two dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in murder incidents have been arrested from Dubai.

As per details, first proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffar had killed two citizens in Sadar police station, Dera Ghazi Khan in 2022, while in 2019, Muhammad Faisal killed a citizen in Mandi Bahauddin. A police team under the leadership of Inspector Khalid Nawaz Warya reached Lahore Airport on Sunday evening after extraditing both criminals from Dubai.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that the arrest of the two proclaimed offenders was made possible by the coordination of Punjab Police, Interpol and Dubai Police. This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 28.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the Special Operations Cell Gujranwala police team for arresting the A category proclaimed offenders. He said that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process. He directed that with more effective coordination with FIA, Interpol and other agencies, more fugitives should be arrested and extradited to Pakistan and brought to justice.