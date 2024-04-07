Open Menu

Two Accused Wanted In Murder Cases Arrested From Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Two accused wanted in murder cases arrested from Dubai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has accelerated the crackdown against fugitives and proclaimed offenders residing abroad, in continuation of which, two dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in murder incidents have been arrested from Dubai.

As per details, first proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffar had killed two citizens in Sadar police station, Dera Ghazi Khan in 2022, while in 2019, Muhammad Faisal killed a citizen in Mandi Bahauddin. A police team under the leadership of Inspector Khalid Nawaz Warya reached Lahore Airport on Sunday evening after extraditing both criminals from Dubai.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that the arrest of the two proclaimed offenders was made possible by the coordination of Punjab Police, Interpol and Dubai Police. This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 28.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the Special Operations Cell Gujranwala police team for arresting the A category proclaimed offenders. He said that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process. He directed that with more effective coordination with FIA, Interpol and other agencies, more fugitives should be arrested and extradited to Pakistan and brought to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Murder Police Punjab Police Station Dubai Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Federal Investigation Agency Criminals Sunday 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

1 hour ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

20 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

20 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

20 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan