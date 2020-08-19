UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Were Injured After Accomplices Attack Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Two accused were injured in a shootout after their accomplices attacked a police party to get them free from police custody at Nawab town in precincts of Qutub Pur police area here early hours of Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that a police team was taking two accused of gang rape and robbery cases to somewhere for arrest of their accomplices.

On the way, police encountered armed accomplices of the accused who attacked police party with firearm weapons.

Police also retaliated in self defence.

The firing left the two accused Ramzan Wattu and Sikandar Ali injured by the firing of their accomplices. The attackers escaped taking advantage of darkness.

SSP investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla, SP cantonment division Ma'az Zafar and other officials reached the site and cardoned off the area.

The injured accused have been admitted to Nishtar hospital for treatment while teams have been sent to arrest those who escaped after attacking police.

