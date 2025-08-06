Open Menu

Two Acquitted In Tarnol Drug Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Two acquitted in Tarnol drug case due to lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday acquitted the two accused in a drug-related case after the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge West, Nasrum Minallah, acquitted two individuals nominated in a drug case registered at Tarnol Police Station.

According to the written court order, the accused — Shaoor Abbas and Nouman — were cleared of all charges due to insufficient evidence.

During the hearing, defence counsel Advocate Muhammad Bilal Raza argued that both individuals were falsely implicated in the case and had no connection with narcotics.

The defence maintained that the prosecution failed to establish any link between the accused and the alleged offence. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered their acquittal.

The decision was based on the lack of credible evidence, leading the court to conclude that the charges could not be proven beyond doubt.

