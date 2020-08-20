Two acres state land worth Rs 5mln retrieved

District administration have retrieved two acres of state land of worth Rs five million from grabbers during an operation launched here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration have retrieved two acres of state land of worth Rs five million from grabbers during an operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, a special team of revenue department under the supervision of Vice Tehsildar Rao Shakeel launched an operation at Chak 88A/10-R with heavy machinery, police and other departments.

The team retrieved two acre state land worth Rs five millions from the grabbers. The legal action has been initiated against the grabbers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that operation would continue against grabbers without any discrimination adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved.