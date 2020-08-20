UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Acres State Land Worth Rs 5mln Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Two acres state land worth Rs 5mln retrieved

District administration have retrieved two acres of state land of worth Rs five million from grabbers during an operation launched here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration have retrieved two acres of state land of worth Rs five million from grabbers during an operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, a special team of revenue department under the supervision of Vice Tehsildar Rao Shakeel launched an operation at Chak 88A/10-R with heavy machinery, police and other departments.

The team retrieved two acre state land worth Rs five millions from the grabbers. The legal action has been initiated against the grabbers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that operation would continue against grabbers without any discrimination adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved.

Related Topics

Police Shakeel From Million

Recent Stories

Rs 4.63b distributed under Ehsaas programme

1 minute ago

Five criminals held during search operation

1 minute ago

Belarus' Coordination Council Refutes Posing Threa ..

1 minute ago

Shibli pays homage to Rashid Minhas on martyrdom ..

1 minute ago

Trump calls for Goodyear tire boycott over ban on ..

4 minutes ago

NAB offices clash case: Court grants interim bail ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.