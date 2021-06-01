Two ACs, Mukhtiarkar transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two Assistant Commissioners and a Mukhtiarkar of district Hyderabad were transferred with immediate effect.

According to separate notifications issued here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Hussain Korejo have been transferred and directed to report to the respective headquarters.

Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, an officer of Ex. PCS ( BS-17), AC Kotri is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad while Muhammad Shah Moezam Shar was posted as Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad.

Ms. Surhan Aijaz Abro, officer of PAS (BS-17) was also posted as AC Hyderabad Rural vice Ms. Qandeel Fatima Memon transferred.