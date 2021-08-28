UrduPoint.com

Two ACs Suspended Over Poor Performance

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 10:54 PM

Two ACs suspended over poor performance

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended the assistant commissioners of Kotli Satian and Chua Syedan Shah over poor performance in price control measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Saturday suspended the assistant commissioners of Kotli Satian and Chua Syedan Shah over poor performance in price control measures.

Punjab Chief Secretary issued orders about suspension of both the assistant commissioners during a meeting held to review the price control measures, at the Civil Secretariat here.

He also directed to issue warning letters to the assistant commissioners of Murree and Rajanpur, besides asking the deputy commissioners of Sahiwal, Bhakkar and Khanewal to improve their performance.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, availability of daily-use commodities would be ensured at the fixed prices. He said that implementation of government rates was the responsibility of administrative officers. He warned the officers that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any case. "Being supervisory officers the commissioners and deputy commissioners should take action against corrupt officials themselves," the Chief Secretary maintained, adding that as per the directive of the Prime Minister, a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in the matter of corruption.

He said that only those officers would be able to retain their positions who would work. The officers would be encouraged for good performance while the poor performers would be held accountable, he mentioned.

The meeting reviewed in detail the prices of goods, availability and performance of price magistrates. The participants were briefed that the officials arrested 724 persons, and lodged 549 FIRs over overcharging in different cities during the last one week, besides imposing fines of Rs. 21.9 million on violators.

The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture, and food, the Chairman Punjab Information Technology board and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Technology Chief Minister Punjab Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Agriculture Sahiwal Price Bhakkar Khanewal Rajanpur Kotli All Government Million

Recent Stories

Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in ..

Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in serious crisis: Chaudhry Fawa ..

1 minute ago
 Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor l ..

Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor lagoon

1 minute ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 minute ago
 Iran's New Foreign Minister to Visit Syria on Sund ..

Iran's New Foreign Minister to Visit Syria on Sunday for Top-Level Talks - Sourc ..

1 minute ago
 Tarin terms 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' revolutionar ..

Tarin terms 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' revolutionary initiative of PM to empower ..

40 minutes ago
 Ministers, MPAs discuss women rights

Ministers, MPAs discuss women rights

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.