Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on their reported presence in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on their reported presence in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu district.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists and resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.