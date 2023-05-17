UrduPoint.com

Two Active Terrorists Killed In Bannu IBO: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on their reported presence in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on their reported presence in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu district.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists and resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist Bannu Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on May 15 - Economic Development ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

18 seconds ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

20 seconds ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set dead ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set deadline for Sindh LG winners to c ..

3 minutes ago
 Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corp ..

Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps held

23 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves release of funds fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.