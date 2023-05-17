Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on Wednesday by the Security Forces on reported presence of terrorists in general area Jani Khel, District Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Two active terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on Wednesday by the Security Forces on reported presence of terrorists in general area Jani Khel, District Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and as a result, two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens. The Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated Security Forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.