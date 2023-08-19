Open Menu

Two Active Terrorists Killed In Khyber District Operation: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

The security forces on Saturday killed two active terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the wee hours of August 19 on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Bara, Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The security forces on Saturday killed two active terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the wee hours of August 19 on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Bara, Khyber District.

During the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Army Exchange ISPR August

Recent Stories

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

3 minutes ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

3 minutes ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

1 minute ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

1 minute ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

1 minute ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

46 seconds ago
Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

1 minute ago
 Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

44 minutes ago
 Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of wife of Lt Gen ( ..

49 minutes ago
 6,500 cops performing duties in Jaranwala: IG

6,500 cops performing duties in Jaranwala: IG

49 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter ..

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed lead ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan