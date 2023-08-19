Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

The security forces on Saturday killed two active terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the wee hours of August 19 on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Bara, Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The security forces on Saturday killed two active terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the wee hours of August 19 on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Bara, Khyber District.

During the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.