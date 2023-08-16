Open Menu

Two Active Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan Intelligence Operation: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Two active terrorists killed in North Waziristan intelligence operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Security Forces on Tuesday killed two active terrorists in an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

The IBO was carried out by the forces on the night of August 14-15 during the conduct of the operation, security forces surrounded the terrorists' location and after an intense fire exchange, terminated the two terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," it said.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.

