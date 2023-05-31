UrduPoint.com

Two Active Terrorists Killed In South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Two active terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists, actively involved in hostile activities against the forces and killing of innocent civilians during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), conducted in general area Dossali of South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Q Holding and Trojan General Contracting forge par ..

Q Holding and Trojan General Contracting forge partnership to build 1742 villas ..

7 minutes ago
 31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

33 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

2 hours ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.