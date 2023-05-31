Two active terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists, actively involved in hostile activities against the forces and killing of innocent civilians during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), conducted in general area Dossali of South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.