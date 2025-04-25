Open Menu

Two Addl IGPs Among Four Transferred In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Two addl IGPs among four transferred in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday notified transfers and postings of four senior police officers.

A notification issued here, consequent upon consent of the

KP Chief Minister, the Provincial Police Officer, Khyber issued the following transfers and postings orders in the public interest.

It said that Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan PSP (BS-21) Additional IGP Elite Force Khyber has been transferred and posted as Addl: IGP Investigation and Kashif Alam

PSP (BS-21) Addl: IGP Investigation has been posted as Additional IGP Elite Force.

Similarly, Imran Shahid PSP (BS 19) has been transferred as Regional Police Officer Bannu and posted as DIG Security a d Survey branch, while Sajjad Khan PSP (BS-19) has replaced him as RPO Bannu.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

2 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

2 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

20 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

20 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan