Two Addl IGPs Among Four Transferred In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday notified transfers and postings of four senior police officers.
A notification issued here, consequent upon consent of the
KP Chief Minister, the Provincial Police Officer, Khyber issued the following transfers and postings orders in the public interest.
It said that Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan PSP (BS-21) Additional IGP Elite Force Khyber has been transferred and posted as Addl: IGP Investigation and Kashif Alam
PSP (BS-21) Addl: IGP Investigation has been posted as Additional IGP Elite Force.
Similarly, Imran Shahid PSP (BS 19) has been transferred as Regional Police Officer Bannu and posted as DIG Security a d Survey branch, while Sajjad Khan PSP (BS-19) has replaced him as RPO Bannu.
