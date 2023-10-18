Open Menu

Two Adult Literacy Centers Established At District Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 06:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha established two Adult Literacy Centers with the collaboration of District Jail administration and Police Tahaffuz Markaz

In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held at District Jail in which Deputy Inspector General Jail Department Saeedullah Gondal participated as a chief guest besides District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran , Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Umar Farooq,Superintendent District Jail Sargodha Muhammad Abu Bakr Abdullah ,Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Maher Umar Daraz Jhawari including other officers of NCHD and prisoners were also present.

Deputy Inspector General Jail Saeedullah Gondal said that the process of providing basic education to illiterate prisoners on priority basis was being ensured so that criminal thinking of prisoners could be made positive and they could be made the best citizens.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the step of the

NCHD and district jail to provide the education to prisoners.

