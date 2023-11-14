Two advisors, one special assistant to KP CM appointed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of two advisors and one special assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister.

A notification of the Establishment department issued here said that Dr Riaz Anwar has been appointed advisor on Health, Population Welfare and Labour, and Publicity and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah has been appointed as an advisor on Energy, Development and Planning and Minerals Development.

Zafarullah Khan has been appointed Special Assistant on Housing, Communications and Mass Transit, it added.