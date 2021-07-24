UrduPoint.com
Two Afghan Boys Drowned, Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two Afghan boys drowned, two killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) ::Two Afghan boys drowned while bathing in a pool of accumulated water near Gandaf Camp here on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Imran and Mujahid drowned in a pool of water near Afghan refugee camp.

Their bodies were fished out by local divers after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, a man shot dead his brother after an altercation within limits of Police Station Swabi. The killer was reported to be drug addict.

In another incident, a biker, Irfan was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a tri-wheeler at Tordher. Police have started probe into the incident.

