Two Afghan Nationals Among Four Arrested For Illegal Money Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against the illegal business of Hawala Hundi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four accused including two Afghan nationals from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spokesman FIA KP Zone on Friday said the Composite Circle continued its crackdown against people involved in the illegal business of Hawala Hundi in Kohat, Abbottabad and Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar.

He said four accused including two Afghan nationals involved in illegal foreign exchange were arrested.

An accused namely Muhammad Shehraf was arrested from Chowk Yadgar Peshawar, while another accused, Mushtaq Ahmad was arrested from Thakot Bazaar Battagram.

The spokesman said two other accused were arrested from Kohat.

From two Afghan national accused, the FIA authorities recovered 42,300 UAE Dirham, 18,800 Saudi Riyal and 4,15000 Pakistani rupees.

From accused Muhammad Shehraf the authorities recovered Rs 1.2 million while from Mushtaq Ahmad, Rs 20.95 were recovered.

The FIA also recovered documents related to 'Hawala Hundi' from the accused, the spokesman said, adding that further legal action against the accused had been started after registration of cases against them.

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Business Abbottabad Saudi Riyal Kohat Circle UAE Dirham Federal Investigation Agency Hundi

