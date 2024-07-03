Open Menu

Two Afghans Among Four Arrested From NADRA Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Two Afghans among four arrested from NADRA Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four accused including two Afghan nationals for illegally applying for Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) from Charsadda district.

The FIA spokesman said on Wednesday that the arrests were made after the staff of NADRA office Charsadda complained about the applicants who applied for the CNIC from the office.

The FIA officials reached the office in a short time and arrested all the four accused.

It said that two Pakistanis and two Afghan nationals were among those arrested adding that Afghan nationals had applied for the Pakistani CNIC while two Pakistanis from Kurram district were there to facilitate them in obtaining the illegal CNIC.

The FIA spokesman said actions against the accused applying for illegal CNIC have been geared up to bar such illegal people from obtaining CNIC.

