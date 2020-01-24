UrduPoint.com
Two Afghans Among Three Drug Peddlers Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Friday arrested three accused including two Afghan nationals and recovered drugs and liquors from their custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Friday arrested three accused including two Afghan nationals and recovered drugs and liquors from their custody.

According to police, Station House Officer (SHO) Faqirabad Police Station Javed Akhtar and SHO Machni police station Sajjad Ahmed apprehended the three accused who were identified as Abid and Raza Khan from Afghan and Zahid Khan of Peshawar.

The police also recovered 200 gram ICE drug and 60 bottles of liquors from their custody.

During initial interrogation the three accused confessed their crime and said they used to sell drugs to their specific clients after receiving phone calls.

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

