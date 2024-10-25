Two Afghans Arrested For Tearing Up Pakistani Passport In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Lora police in Abbottabad on Friday arrested two Afghan nationals for tearing up their Pakistani passports and uploading a video on social media.
Following strict instructions of the DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, the police took immediate action and arrested the two Afghans during a raid at a scrap godown in the vicinity of Lora police station.
The accused were identified as Azmat Ullah and Azmat Din.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.
