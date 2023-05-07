UrduPoint.com

Two Agri Dept's Officers Kidnapped From Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Two Agri dept's officers kidnapped from office

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Two officers of the Agriculture Department Tank were kidnapped by armed persons from Kulachi tehsil on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, District Director Agriculture Department in Tank Hussain Ahmad resident of Bannu and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Tank Muhammad Shahid Betanni resident of Lakki Marwat came here to the Agriculture office situated in the Ranazai area of Kulachi Tehsil for a meeting.

Meanwhile, some 8 to 10 armed men came on motorcycles and abducted both officers from the agriculture office at gunpoint.

After receiving the information about the incident, the local police reached the site and started investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Agriculture Lakki Marwat Tank SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

10 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

20 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

20 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

20 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.