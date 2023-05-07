DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Two officers of the Agriculture Department Tank were kidnapped by armed persons from Kulachi tehsil on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, District Director Agriculture Department in Tank Hussain Ahmad resident of Bannu and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Tank Muhammad Shahid Betanni resident of Lakki Marwat came here to the Agriculture office situated in the Ranazai area of Kulachi Tehsil for a meeting.

Meanwhile, some 8 to 10 armed men came on motorcycles and abducted both officers from the agriculture office at gunpoint.

After receiving the information about the incident, the local police reached the site and started investigating the matter.