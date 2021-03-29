UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two AIOU Students Defend M.Phil Research Thesis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

Two AIOU students defend M.Phil research thesis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Two students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Shabbir Hussain and Hummad Abbas, Monday successfully defended their M.Phil research thesis on the topics of 'Social and Psychological Impacts of Television Coverage Regarding Child Sexual Abuses on Parents' and 'Coverage of Pakistan's Water Crisis in National Dailies', respectively.

They presented the defence of their thesis before the committee, which met with Dean of Social Sciences Professor Dr Syed Hassan Raza in the chair. Chairman Mass Communication Department AIOU Dr Saqib Riaz, Asst Professor AIOU Dr Shahid Hussain, Head of Communication Studies Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan and Dr Salma Umber of University Faisalabad were the committee's members.

The meeting was jointly organized by the AIUO's Department of Mass Communication and Faculty of Social Sciences, and coordinated by Research Assistant Jamal Afsar.

Shabbir Hussain while defending his thesis, said the function of mass media was to inform, educate and entertain the people, besides shaping their opinion and beliefs.

"The way electronic media treat the child sexual abuse incidents, leaves many social, emotional, psychological and other impacts on the society and media coverage of such incidents not only has direct effects on the children but also on their parents," he stressed.

Through the study, he said, he evaluated the parents' perception vis-à-vis socially, psychologically, and also the effects they experienced after hearing such words like rape etc and seeing visuals of child sexual abuse incidents.

He concluded that the child sexual abuse in the society existed due to the Pakistani television content. Majority of the respondents of his questionnaire viewed that there should be no explicit discussion about sexual abuses on electronic media and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was not playing its due role in that regard.

Hummad Abbas while defending his thesis, presented the data of leading national English and urdu dailies regarding print media coverage of the water crisis.

It was need of the hour for a country like Pakistan, which already had many enough challenges, to take timely solid action to counter another great disaster in shape of water scarcity for its conservation as per national requirements, he stressed.

Hammad during his research found that though the leading print media was giving reasonable space to the burning issue, yet the public was more inclined towards a national policy to persistently promote the idea to conserve water as much as possible.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Water Allama Iqbal Open University Bahauddin Zakariya University Media TV

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

7 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

36 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

37 minutes ago

â€˜The Future is Proud of Our Healthâ€™ initiative ..

1 hour ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.