Two Air Force Pilots Killed In Plane Crash In Pakistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A military plane crashed near the Pakistani city of Peshawar in the northwest of the country during a daily training mission, killing both pilots, Geo tv broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the Pakistani air force.

According to the Pakistani broadcaster, no one on the ground was injured in the incident and no other losses of property were reported. The type of the aircraft was not specified.

Pakistani air force headquarters reportedly ordered that an investigation into the tragedy is immediately launched.

