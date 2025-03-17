Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has off-loaded two air passengers before their departure from Faisalabad International Airport due to their travel on fake educational documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has off-loaded two air passengers before their departure from Faisalabad International Airport due to their travel on fake educational documents.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that two people Umair Yousuf and Usman Ali were trying to proceed to Azerbaijan on student visas but the investigations revealed that Umair Yousuf had obtained his study visa by using a forged matriculation certificate with fake authentication stamps from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During interrogation, he confessed of paying Rs.

400,000 to an agent named Altaf for acquiring the counterfeit documents and visa.

Similarly, Usman Ali was planning to travel to Azerbaijan on an MBBS study visa. Upon verification, his matriculation and FSc certificates were found to be fake.

The authorities discovered that he had struck a Rs.900,000 deal with an agent named Ahsan and for this purpose, he had already paid Rs.400,000.

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad has taken custody of the air passengers and initiated legal proceedings against them, spokesman added.