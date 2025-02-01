Two alleged accused of attack on AC Kurram arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two alleged accused involved in an attack on Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kurram Saeed Manan that left him and five others including policemen.

Police informed on Saturday that the arrested accused have been identified as Iqrar Hussain and Maysam adding that both are residents of Fatah However, police did not mention the place of their arrest.

Police said the accused were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Authorities are working to determine the motives behind the attack and identify any potential facilitators.

A security operation in the area was also under consideration in response to the incident.