Two Alleged Dacoits Die In Road Accident During Dacoity Bid

Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Two alleged dacoits died in a bid to loot a van as their motorcycle collided with a car, coming from opposite direction at Burewala-Chechawatni road, in limits of Ghazibad police station here on Sunday.

According to police sources, three armed motorcyclists were chasing a van at Burewala-Chechawatni road. The driver of the van, after assessing threat, slightly hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclists lost their balance and collided with a car coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, two persons died on the spot.

The police also recovered two pistols with bullets from the site. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital. Ghaziabad and Shiekh Fazal police were jointly investigating the incident. SHO Shiekh Fazal Police talking to APP stated that the identity of deceased persons was yet to be ascertained. He, however, doubted that the armed persons were allegedly dacoits, as per initial statement given by the driver of the van.

