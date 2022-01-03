Two alleged dacoits held after encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of P.S Husri.

According to the district Police spokesman, a patrolling team of P.S Husri signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop who started firing at them.

The police retaliated in self defense as a result of which two suspected dacoits identified as Riaz Khaskheli and Maahooq Magsi received bullet injuries and were arrested while one of their accomplice managed to escape.

Police also recovered two pistols and live rounds from the possession of both accused who were immediately shifted to hospital for surgery.

Police also registered a case against both accused and started investigation, spokesman said.