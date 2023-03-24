Two alleged drug dealers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The District City Police Karachi Friday claimed to arrest two alleged drug dealers and three operatives of a group reportedly involved in motorcycle lifting.

The accused have been identified as Arshad, Amin, Mehboob, Hassan and Shahid, said a spokesperson of District City Police Karachi.

The accused were arrested from the jurisdictions of Nabi Bakhsh, Mithadar and Eidgah police stations.

One stolen motorcycle, crystal and hashish were recovered from the accused.

The previous criminal record of the accused is being ascertained.