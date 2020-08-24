UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Alleged Drugs Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

Two alleged drugs dealers arrested, narcotics seized

The Karachi Excise department has recovered over one kilogram of heroin and 500 grams charas and arrested two accused in separate raids here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Karachi Excise department has recovered over one kilogram of heroin and 500 grams charas and arrested two accused in separate raids here.

The team of Excise department led by Assistant Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer Harji Mal arrested an accused namely Ajmal Khan near a general store in Christian Colony and recovered 1050 grams of heroin from his possession, said a statement on Monday.

The Excise department in a separate action apprehended another accused identified as Zainul Abidin from Lines Area and recovered 500 grams of charas from his possession.

Investigation has been started by registering cases against both the accused.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while congratulating the Excise officials on successful action against drug dealers and directed them to continue crackdown against drug dealers without any fear and favour and discourage drug dealing at all levels.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Christian All From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

22 seconds ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

30 minutes ago

Iran reports 133 more virus deaths, over 2,240 cas ..

2 minutes ago

Bollywood's Bachchan back at work as India relaxes ..

2 minutes ago

WHO on Russia's COVID Vaccine: Phase III Clinical ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.