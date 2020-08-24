Two alleged drugs dealers arrested, narcotics seized

The Karachi Excise department has recovered over one kilogram of heroin and 500 grams charas and arrested two accused in separate raids here

The team of Excise department led by Assistant Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer Harji Mal arrested an accused namely Ajmal Khan near a general store in Christian Colony and recovered 1050 grams of heroin from his possession, said a statement on Monday.

The Excise department in a separate action apprehended another accused identified as Zainul Abidin from Lines Area and recovered 500 grams of charas from his possession.

Investigation has been started by registering cases against both the accused.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while congratulating the Excise officials on successful action against drug dealers and directed them to continue crackdown against drug dealers without any fear and favour and discourage drug dealing at all levels.