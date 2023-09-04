Open Menu

Two Alleged Extortionists Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Airport Police here on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities.

According to a police spokesman, the alleged extortionists used to write letters to businessmen demanding extortion money.

The spokesman said that two accused namely Namiatullah Khan and Haroon Gul were arrested during an operation. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

The accused are record holder criminals and remained jail birds in an attempt to murder and illegal weapons cases, he added.

