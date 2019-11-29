Two alleged kidnappers arrested in Duki

Levies force arrested two alleged kidnappers at Tallawa Balanda near Duki area of Loralai district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Levies force arrested two alleged kidnappers at Tallawa Balanda near Duki area of Loralai district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, following on a tip off, a Levies force team conducted a raid and apprehended two alleged kidnappers involved in abduction of Rozi Khan Marri.

The Levies sources said Rozi Khan Marri was abducted few days ago by the kidnappers on gunpoint.

They are being interrogated.