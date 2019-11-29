Two Alleged Kidnappers Arrested In Duki
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:29 PM
Levies force arrested two alleged kidnappers at Tallawa Balanda near Duki area of Loralai district on Friday
According to Levies sources, following on a tip off, a Levies force team conducted a raid and apprehended two alleged kidnappers involved in abduction of Rozi Khan Marri.
The Levies sources said Rozi Khan Marri was abducted few days ago by the kidnappers on gunpoint.
They are being interrogated.