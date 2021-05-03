UrduPoint.com
Two Alleged Outlaws Kill Sister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:29 PM

A woman was allegedly murdered by her two brothers at Mauza Makwal Hareer, in limits of Sadar Police Station tehsil Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A woman was allegedly murdered by her two brothers at Mauza Makwal Hareer, in limits of Sadar Police Station tehsil Alipur.

According to police sources, a divorced woman namely Ayesha Bibi, went to meet her four kids, staying at residence of her ex husband's home.

The brothers of Ayesha Bibi, namely Aziz and Naeem got infuriated and they tortured their sister. They allegedly strangled her to death. Police took body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police also started search for the alleged outlaws.

