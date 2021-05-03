Two alleged outlaws kill sister

A woman was allegedly murdered by her two brothers at Mauza Makwal Hareer, in limits of Sadar Police Station tehsil Alipur

According to police sources, a divorced woman namely Ayesha Bibi, went to meet her four kids, staying at residence of her ex husband's home.

The brothers of Ayesha Bibi, namely Aziz and Naeem got infuriated and they tortured their sister. They allegedly strangled her to death. Police took body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police also started search for the alleged outlaws.