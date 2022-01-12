UrduPoint.com

Two Alleged Rapists Of Deaf Girl Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Okara police have arrested two accused of rapping a deaf girl.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sikandar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and directed DPO Okara for the arrest of perpetrators as soon as possible.

DPO Okara Faisal Gulzar said the police immediately registered a case on the complaint of the victim's father and arrested two accused identified as Sajid and Ahad and started investigation.

He further said that IG Punjab had been following a zero tolerance policy on the incidents of violence and abuse against women and children.

He said that justice would be ensured to the affected girl and herfamily in all cases.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Okara Women All

More Stories From Pakistan

