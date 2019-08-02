UrduPoint.com
Two Alleged Robbers Arrested In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:49 PM

Two alleged robbers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two alleged robbers were arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who killed a citizen during mobile snatching in Lyari area of the metropolis and recovered weapon here on Friday.

The paramilitary force conducted a raid on intelligence base in Singo Lane area of Lyari and arrested Aziz and Fahim alias Bhora, both were allegedly involved in 40 robberies, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The accused were handed over to police for further legal action.

