Two alleged robbers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two alleged robbers were arrested by Pakistan Sindh , who killed a citizen during mobile snatching in Lyari area of the metropolis and recovered weapon here on Friday.

The paramilitary force conducted a raid on intelligence base in Singo Lane area of Lyari and arrested Aziz and Fahim alias Bhora, both were allegedly involved in 40 robberies, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The accused were handed over to police for further legal action.