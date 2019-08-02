Two Alleged Robbers Arrested In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:49 PM
Two alleged robbers were arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who killed a citizen during mobile snatching in Lyari area of the metropolis and recovered weapon here on Friday
The paramilitary force conducted a raid on intelligence base in Singo Lane area of Lyari and arrested Aziz and Fahim alias Bhora, both were allegedly involved in 40 robberies, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.
The accused were handed over to police for further legal action.