Two alleged robbers held with bike, pistols

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers and recovered a stolen motorbike, pistols and mobile phones from their possession at Brewery area of Quetta.

Police sources said that a police team led by SHO Shukat Jadoon, acting on a tip-off, conducted a successful raid and apprehended two alleged bandits and seized the stolen items.

The arrested accused were involved in snatching motorbikes at gunpoint in the area, the sources added.