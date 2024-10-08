Two Alleged Robbers Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two alleged robbers were killed when their motorcycle crashed
into an electric pole on Lodhran road during the chase of a vehicle
in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Police said that two armed persons riding a motorcycle were
chasing a chicken loaded vehicle at around 12:30 am in a bid
to snatch cash when their two wheeler crashed into an electric
pole near Basti Lang, Lodhran road, in limits of Jalalpur Pirwala
police station.
Both the robbers fell onto the ground with serious injuries. They
were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries.
One of the criminals was identified as Muhammad Umar, 24, resident
of Jalalpur while the identification of another has yet to be established.
The police recovered two pistols from the spot.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to begin at University of Malakand, attracting nation’s brightest ..30 seconds ago
-
Farmers advised to start Canola cultivation immediately41 seconds ago
-
Naqvi to review SCO summit preparations and beautification of Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 37.183 kg drugs in 11 operations11 minutes ago
-
Ongoing climate offers golden opportunity for mango orchards11 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 10 injured in Motorway accident50 minutes ago
-
AC inspects vegetable market prices in Nowshera Virkan51 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mukhtar highlights urgent need for resilient health systems amid global challenges51 minutes ago
-
19th anniversary of 2005 Earthquake observed as national disaster awareness day1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control1 hour ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley1 hour ago
-
Accident claims two lives1 hour ago