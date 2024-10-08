Open Menu

Two Alleged Robbers Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two alleged robbers were killed when their motorcycle crashed

into an electric pole on Lodhran road during the chase of a vehicle

in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said that two armed persons riding a motorcycle were

chasing a chicken loaded vehicle at around 12:30 am in a bid

to snatch cash when their two wheeler crashed into an electric

pole near Basti Lang, Lodhran road, in limits of Jalalpur Pirwala

police station.

Both the robbers fell onto the ground with serious injuries. They

were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries.

One of the criminals was identified as Muhammad Umar, 24, resident

of Jalalpur while the identification of another has yet to be established.

The police recovered two pistols from the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

