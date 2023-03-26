Two alleged robbers killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with police, in the limits of Garh police station.

Police said on Sunday that they had received a call through Rescue-15 about the robbery incidents near Chak No.458-GB and rushed to the spot. The police encircled the criminals and asked them to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire at the police party. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the shootout, both the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground. The outlaws were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries on the way.

One of the outlaws identified as Lal aka Lalo, resident of Chah Malangowala Tehsil Tandlianwala Faisalabad was wanted by police in seven dacoity, robbery, narcotics and other cases, whereas, the identification of other criminal has not yet been ascertained.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, two illicit pistols and other valuables from the site of encounter. Further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the performance of raiding teamand announced commendation certificates for those officials who took part in the encounter,spokesman added.