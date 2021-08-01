Two alleged robbers shot injured by police firing

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to arrest two alleged robbers, who were shot injured by the firing of a police party near Sheikh Fazal Nullah here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a local trader Naeem resident of 100/EB informed police through emergency helpline 15 that two suspicious persons on a motorcycle were following him when he was returning from cattle market after selling his animals.

Sheikh Fazal police, set up a picket at Sheikh Fazal Nullah to arrest the suspected robbers.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists namely Kamran Maseh and his brother-in-law Baidar Bakht Maseh residents of Village 11/18-L reached near the police picket. The police party asked them to stop but they tried to escape and also started firing on the police party.

The police party also retaliated, in which, both suspected robbers were shot injured.

The police arrested them and shifted them to the hospital where Kamran Maseh was told to be critical.

However, the heirs alleged that Kamran Maseh was recently returned from Italy and he was on the way home along with his brother-in-law from the market. They said, police deliberately shot them injured over suspicion and they demanded of a high-level investigation into the incident.

While, the DSP of the circle, Haji Ashraf Tabbasum reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.