Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :District South police had arrested two street criminals , who were also involved in torturing a woman during a robbery bid in Dheli Colony area of the metropolis.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer in a press conference at his office on Wednesday, said that the police took action following a video of the incident of November 07, viral on social media showing a woman being slapped by the two accused during a snatching bid in a street.

The police traced out the culprits identified as Dildar Khan and Waqas and arrested them. They were also involved in a number of robberies and other crimes. Snatched items and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

Further interrogation is underway.